Auckland train network to shut down early tonight

By RNZ

Auckland’s train network will close early tonight, due to a KiwiRail signalling incident yesterday.

Auckland Transport said it is closing for repairs.

Onehunga services have been suspended, while the Western Line will stop at 8pm.

Services will continue to operate between Otahuhu and Manukau on the Eastern Line and trains on the Southern Line will operate between Otahuhu and Papakura only.

Rail buses will service all impacted stations and will return to normal in the morning.