Auckland Transport said there would be delays on Western line services after a disruption.

Auckland Transport said there would be delays on Western line services after a disruption.

Trains on Auckland’s Western line have now been restored after services between New Lynn and Britomart were cancelled due to a KiwiRail track infrastructure issue.

Auckland Transport announced full services have now been restored but “will remain at a reduced frequency”.

“Continue to expect delays and cancellations while services return to timetable”

Earlier this morning, morning train timetables on Auckland’s Western line between Britomart and New Lynn had been cancelled, and were instead operating at a 20-minute frequency with shuttle services operating between the two stations.