A group of children climbed onto a plastic shield protecting passersby on bridges from the high-voltage power lines at the Jellicoe Park overbridge in Manurewa. File photo / Alex Burton

Auckland’s trains are facing major delays and cancellations this evening after a group of children trespassed onto a section of overhead power line.

Southern and Eastern Line trains were been cancelled and delayed as the power to the 25,000-volt line was cut between Puhinui and Takanini about 4.30pm, a spokesman for Auckland Transport said.

The children climbed onto a plastic shield protecting passersby on bridges from the high-voltage power lines at the Jellicoe Park overbridge in Manurewa.

A signpost at Britomart station said “major disruptions” were caused by trespassers.

All Southern Line trains will end and begin service at Manukau for the remainder of the evening.

Expect delays and cancellations on Southern and Eastern train lines due to an emergency services incident between Puhinui & Takanini.

Cancelled train services:

• Papakura to Britomart 16:36, 18:36

• Britomart to Papakura 17:32, 19:32

Scheduled buses are accepting rail tickets. pic.twitter.com/AlfZxMchLQ — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 8, 2023

UPDATE 5:30PM

All Southern line services will terminate and start at Manukau.

The following train services have been cancelled:

• Papakura to Britomart 16:14, 16:36, 18:36

• Britomart to Papakura 16:52, 17:12, 17:32, 19:32

Rail buses between Papakura and Puhinui due at 1740hrs https://t.co/blaj7qDtNx — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 8, 2023

“Police are on the way,” AT’s spokesman said.

"Police are on the way," AT's spokesman said.

"Services have resumed but there will be some disruptions as services return to normal," he said.




















