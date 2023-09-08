Auckland’s trains are facing major delays and cancellations this evening after a group of children trespassed onto a section of overhead power line.
Southern and Eastern Line trains were been cancelled and delayed as the power to the 25,000-volt line was cut between Puhinui and Takanini about 4.30pm, a spokesman for Auckland Transport said.
The children climbed onto a plastic shield protecting passersby on bridges from the high-voltage power lines at the Jellicoe Park overbridge in Manurewa.
A signpost at Britomart station said “major disruptions” were caused by trespassers.
All Southern Line trains will end and begin service at Manukau for the remainder of the evening.
“Police are on the way,” AT’s spokesman said.
“Services have resumed but there will be some disruptions as services return to normal,” he said.