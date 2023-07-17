Aucklanders are being warned of significant delays on two train lines this afternoon, ahead of rush hour on the first day back to school and university for many. Photo / File

Aucklanders are being warned of significant delays on two train lines this afternoon, ahead of rush hour on the first day back to school and university for many.

Auckland Transport (AT) said an overhead powerline issue would interrupt Eastern and Southern Line services.

The city’s transport board told commuters to check train line statuses before travelling.

The overhead line issue was between Ōtāhuhu and Penrose and will mean trains will be using the “down main” track between those two stations, AT said.