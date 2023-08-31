How foreign homebuyers will foot the bill for National’s $14.6 billion plan, funerals take place for the victims in the Australian mushroom mystery and get ready for the last blue supermoon for a decade. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

It is turning into a nightmare commute for those on Auckland’s North Shore after several crashes created severe delays.

A truck has rolled on one section of the Northern Motorway, while a multi-car crash has blocked lanes nearby.

Northbound traffic has backed up almost 10 kilometres, from Silverdale to Albany.

A truck has rolled and caused major congestion on Auckland's Northern Motorway, just as Thursday's evening commute begins. Photo / Google

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the truck rolled about 4.10pm between Oteha Valley Rd and Silverdale.

“Although it is clear of lanes,” the transport agency said in a social media post, “delays are building up in the area.”

The multi-car crash happened about 4.55pm and blocked the right northbound lane just before the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY - 4:55PM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right northbound lane just prior to Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared. ^MS pic.twitter.com/NlYf0Hc6LF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 31, 2023

Traffic towards silverdale just before Oteha Valley Exit pic.twitter.com/oz92Ro88gd — David (@David92044060) August 31, 2023