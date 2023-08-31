It is turning into a nightmare commute for those on Auckland’s North Shore after several crashes created severe delays.
A truck has rolled on one section of the Northern Motorway, while a multi-car crash has blocked lanes nearby.
Northbound traffic has backed up almost 10 kilometres, from Silverdale to Albany.
Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the truck rolled about 4.10pm between Oteha Valley Rd and Silverdale.
“Although it is clear of lanes,” the transport agency said in a social media post, “delays are building up in the area.”
The multi-car crash happened about 4.55pm and blocked the right northbound lane just before the Oteha Valley Rd off-ramp.