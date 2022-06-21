Motorists are being advised to avoid a part of Auckland's Southern Motorway to avoid big queues as a truck has broken down.
The breakdown is causing major delays between Ramarama and Papakura, as well as on State Highway 22 during rush hour traffic this morning.
The left northbound lane near the State Highway 1 Papakura off-ramp is blocked.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency suggests northbound travellers on State Highway 1 consider taking Great South Rd through Papakura instead.
Meanwhile, two lanes on the Southern Motorway by the northbound Mt Wellington on-ramp have reopened after an earlier crash.
Motorists are advised to expect delays as congestion eases through the area.