The truck breakdown is blocking the left northbound lane near the State Highway 1 Papakura off-ramp. Photo / Supplied

The truck breakdown is blocking the left northbound lane near the State Highway 1 Papakura off-ramp. Photo / Supplied

Motorists are being advised to avoid a part of Auckland's Southern Motorway to avoid big queues as a truck has broken down.

The breakdown is causing major delays between Ramarama and Papakura, as well as on State Highway 22 during rush hour traffic this morning.

The left northbound lane near the State Highway 1 Papakura off-ramp is blocked.

UPDATE 8:20AM

This truck breakdown is causing northbound delays on #SH1 between Ramarama and Papakura, as well as heavy delays on #SH22. Delay your journey or be prepared for long delays. Consider Gt South Rd through Papakura for north. ^MF https://t.co/VS9alqQ374 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 21, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency suggests northbound travellers on State Highway 1 consider taking Great South Rd through Papakura instead.

Meanwhile, two lanes on the Southern Motorway by the northbound Mt Wellington on-ramp have reopened after an earlier crash.

FINAL UPDATE 8:30AM

The crash has been cleared and 2 lanes are now open again near the northbound Mt Wellington on-ramp. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/TWn8CBLvaB — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 21, 2022

Motorists are advised to expect delays as congestion eases through the area.