The Prime Minister gets set to attend Ratana, why pedestrian crossings cost thousands more in Auckland and the Reserve Bank’s debt-to-income proposal in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

Three lanes on a busy Auckland state highway are closed due to a crash this morning.

A police spokesperson said a single vehicle flipped and came to a stop in the middle of the motorway heading west towards Queenstown Rd.

“Thankfully, the driver does not appear to have suffered any serious injuries.

“Traffic is backing up heading west and motorists are advised to expect delays.”

A crash is blocking the three lanes northbound between the Neilson St on-ramp and Queenstown Rd off-ramp. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Three northbound lanes out of four on SH20 between the Neilson St on-ramp and Queenstown Rd off-ramp are closed as emergency services attend the incident.

Waka Kotahi first notified the public of the crash on the southwestern motorway at 10.45am.

Waka Kotahi advised drivers to merge with extra care and delay their journey or consider using an alternative route.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - UPDATE 11:15AM

A serious crash has three (of 4) northbound lanes on #SH20 CLOSED after Neilson St off-ramp. Neilson St On-ramp is also closed. Avoid this area. Delay your journey or use alternative route or expect long delays: https://t.co/7NXCYpnDl9 ^TP pic.twitter.com/1GVcX5SAPE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 23, 2024







