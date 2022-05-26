Waka Kotahi said the clean-up following the crash was complex. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi said the clean-up following the crash was complex. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A key Auckland motorway link has reopened following a crash and oil spill.

The State Highway 20 southbound connection to SH1 northbound was closed earlier today as crew cleaned up from the crash.

Waka Kotahi initially said the road would likely be closed for several hours "due to a complex clean-up" involving oil on the road.

By 2.30pm, the spill had been cleared and the road was open again.

UPDATE 2:25PM

This spill is now fully clear and the #SH20 link to #SH1 northbound is OPEN again. Thank you for your patience. ^LB https://t.co/Za7WlbepWs — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 26, 2022

UPDATE 1:40PM

The #SH20 link to #SH1 northbound is likely to remain CLOSED for several hours due to a complex clean up. Please exit at Lambie Dr and get back on at Redoubt Rd. Expect southbound delays through the area. ^LB https://t.co/Za7WlbepWs pic.twitter.com/eoifm3rjkJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 26, 2022

Southbound delays could be expected through the area.

When the link was closed, motorists were being directed to exit at Lambie Drive and get back on the motorway at Redoubt Rd.