NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said a crash blocked a Southern Motorway northbound lane just before the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp about 2.30pm. Photo / NZTA

A crash has blocked a lane on Auckland’s Southern Motorway this afternoon, creating a backlog ahead of rush hour.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said the crash blocked a northbound lane just before the Khyber Pass Rd off-ramp about 2.30pm.

NZTA told motorists to pass the crash with care and expect delays.

More than 3km of congestion had already built 10 minutes after the crash, stretching from Newmarket to Greenlane, according to Google’s live traffic data. Photo / NZTA

The Herald saw three fire trucks on the scene blocking the right two lanes. One person could be seen still sitting in the car.

The front of the vehicle was severely damaged, appearing to be the result of a rear-end collision with another car.