A sinkhole has appeared on a busy Auckland road on the way to the airport after a water main burst.

Police were called to the sinkhole on Queenstown Rd in Onehunga at 7.53am and are attending to assist with traffic management.

Auckland Council said a burst water main has caused a sinkhole in the northbound lanes.

Traffic is light and being redirected through to the southbound lanes.

Contractors are on the scene, Auckland Council said.

Fire and Emergency confirmed they were standing by at the incident.