Westbound traffic is being diverted after a serious crash on Ti Rakau Dr this morning. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Ti Rakau Dr in East Auckland.

The four-vehicle crash happened at about 11.30am today in the westbound lanes.

One person is in a serious condition and one person is in a moderate condition. Both were transported to Middlemore Hospital by ambulance.

The western lane on Ti Rakau Dr is closed near stop 6139 due to a crash.

70 & 352 buses will detour and miss stop 6139, 352 also misses 2032 on Cryers Rd.

Double deckers are unable to use the detour so 70 buses will be swapping to singles as quick as possible. Expect delays. ^EH pic.twitter.com/BxaJQLzKHF — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 1, 2022

St John attended and treated a total of six patients.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Ti Rakau Dr is closed between Harris Rd and Trugood Drive and westbound traffic is being diverted through Harris Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will examine the scene.