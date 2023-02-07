A person has been seriously injured in a crash between a bike and a car in West Auckland this morning and a crash on the Northwestern Motorway has caused delays.
Te Atatū Rd is now closed after the rush-hour accident that saw one person taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Auckland Transport said the road was closed at 8.45am and motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
A police spokesperson said the crash on Te Atatu Rd was reported to them at 7.40am.
“Diversions are in place on Te Atatū Rd, between McLeod Rd and Divich Avenue, following a serious crash,” a spokesperson said.
At this stage, one person was understood to have serious injuries, the spokesperson said.
“Motorists are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.”
A St John media alert said ambulances attended a traffic incident in Te Atatū South.
One person was treated, who was in a serious condition.
Buses travelling on the road have been disrupted with Auckland Transport warning commuters that they should expect delays.
On the Northwestern Motorway, a crash was cleared from eastbound lanes after Great North Rd at 8.30am.
Waka Kotahi NZTA said there were still delays for citybound traffic and motorists should allow extra time on their morning commute.