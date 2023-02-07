Controversial government policies could be axed today, the death toll keeps climbing from the devastating Turkey/Syria quake & a Kiwi pilot is kidnapped by Indonesian separatist fighters in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has been seriously injured in a crash between a bike and a car in West Auckland this morning and a crash on the Northwestern Motorway has caused delays.

Te Atatū Rd is now closed after the rush-hour accident that saw one person taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Auckland Transport said the road was closed at 8.45am and motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Due to a serious crash a section of Te Atatu Rd, between Divich Ave and McLeod Rd, is CLOSED in Te Atatu. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. ^TP pic.twitter.com/nom7n915oP — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 7, 2023

A police spokesperson said the crash on Te Atatu Rd was reported to them at 7.40am.

“Diversions are in place on Te Atatū Rd, between McLeod Rd and Divich Avenue, following a serious crash,” a spokesperson said.

At this stage, one person was understood to have serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to take an alternate route and expect delays in the area.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.”

A St John media alert said ambulances attended a traffic incident in Te Atatū South.

One person was treated, who was in a serious condition.

Buses travelling on the road have been disrupted with Auckland Transport warning commuters that they should expect delays.

The 131 & 133 bus services will be detoured until further notice, due to a crash on Te Atatu Rd between Divich Avenue & Mcleod Rd.

The following stops will be missed: 5882, 5853, 5111, 5112, 5110, 5109, 5108, 5107, 5007, 5106, 5005.

Expect delays. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/SWqvXBGrLk — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) February 7, 2023

On the Northwestern Motorway, a crash was cleared from eastbound lanes after Great North Rd at 8.30am.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said there were still delays for citybound traffic and motorists should allow extra time on their morning commute.