Auckland traffic: Off ramp closed near Onehunga after crash

The Neilson St off-ramp near Onehunga, Auckland, is closed this morning after an earlier crash. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

An earlier crash has shut off a busy off-ramp on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway early this morning.

Motorists heading south on State Highway 20 are advised that the Neilson St off-ramp, in Onehunga, is closed as of 6am due to an earlier crash in the area.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert at 6am. It is not yet known when the off-ramp will be opened again.

People looking for an alternative route are told to use the Māhunga Drive exit to loop around and travel to Neilson St, via the northbound off-ramp, instead.

"Allow extra time," NZTA said.