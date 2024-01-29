The early morning crash is causing residual delays on Auckland's Southern motorway early this morning. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Police are warning motorists due to travel on Auckland’s Southern Motorway to expect delays after a multiple-vehicle crash early this morning.

The incident was reported at 6.30am and was blocking a northbound lane near Princes St.

“At this stage, it doesn’t appear any serious injuries have been reported. Traffic is currently building and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash was blocking the right lane northbound just after the Highbrook Drive on-ramp.

“Pass with extra care and expect delays.”

Road authorities said shortly afterwards that the crash had been cleared and all lanes were now open. However, people are still warned of “residual delays”.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:30AM

Auckland Transport is also advising train commuters of an issue that will affect Newmarket, Southern and Western line services today.

Just before 7am, a travel alert was issued saying they were dealing with a KiwiRail track infrastructure issue that is affecting those line services and will operate at a reduced frequency until further notice.

In the meantime, scheduled buses will be accepting rail tickets and AT hop cards.