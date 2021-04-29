Website of the Year

New Zealand|CrimeUpdated

Auckland traffic: Man injured in street clash, police operation closes inner-city street

A police investigation into a fight has left a section of Vincent St in downtown Auckland closed this morning. Image / Auckland Transport

A major central Auckland street is closed this morning after a person suffered injuries in a early morning fight.

Auckland Transport is advising motorists to avoid Vincent St after the upper section was cordoned off due to a police operation.

A police spokesperson said the road had been closed after a fight between a group of men on Vincent St around 5.15am.

It's understood one man has suffered moderate injuries in the clash.

Police were working to establish what had occurred and who was involved, said the spokesperson.

Police thanked the public for their patience while enquiries were ongoing.

Auckland Transport asked commuters to delay their journey or expect delays in the area.