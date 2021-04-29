Auckland traffic: Man injured in street clash, police operation closes inner-city street

A police investigation into a fight has left a section of Vincent St in downtown Auckland closed this morning. Image / Auckland Transport

A major central Auckland street is closed this morning after a person suffered injuries in a early morning fight.

Auckland Transport is advising motorists to avoid Vincent St after the upper section was cordoned off due to a police operation.

A police spokesperson said the road had been closed after a fight between a group of men on Vincent St around 5.15am.

VINCENT ST, CITY CENTRE - 6:50AM

Due to a police issue a small section of Vincent St is currently CLOSED from Pitt St. Delay your journey or expect delays in the area. ^AA pic.twitter.com/KUmB7VpNh3 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 29, 2021

It's understood one man has suffered moderate injuries in the clash.



Police were working to establish what had occurred and who was involved, said the spokesperson.

Police thanked the public for their patience while enquiries were ongoing.

Auckland Transport asked commuters to delay their journey or expect delays in the area.