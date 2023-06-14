Traffic on Universal Dr is gridlocked following a crash in West Auckland. Photo / Google Maps

A crash on a busy west Auckland road in foggy conditions will be causing headaches for those travelling to work this morning.

Two eastbound lanes are closed following a crash on Universal Dr leaving traffic in gridlock, just prior to the Lincoln Rd intersection in Henderson.

Traffic is being diverted via Tudor Rd to Daytona Rd to access Lincoln Rd.

Auckland Transport told travellers to pass with care and allow extra time for delays for all traffic through this area until cleared.

UPDATE 7:30AM

Both eastbound lanes on Universal Dr are now closed, with traffic being diverted via Tudor Rd to Daytona Rd to access Lincoln Rd. Allow extra time for delays in the area. ^TP https://t.co/6lmm0qyD4n — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 14, 2023

Those travelling North to work this morning by bus will also be impacted by the crash.

Bus routes 146 and 129, going towards Henderson only, will be detoured until further notice and stop 1612 will be missed by this service.

Auckland Transport advised bus travellers to use Stop 1562, Countdown Lincoln Rd, instead and expect delays.

Bus route 146 (going towards Henderson only) services will be detoured until further notice, due to a crash on Universal Drive.

Stop 1612 will be missed by this service. Use Stop 1562 - Countdown Lincoln Rd instead. Expect delays. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/gvnyisQwzk — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 14, 2023

Earlier this morning a crash blocked the right eastbound lane between Brigham Creek Rd off-ramp and on-ramp on the SH18 Upper Harbour motorway.

Waka Kotahi confirmed at 7.40am the crash on the busy motorway had been cleared.

UPDATE 7:40AM

This crash now fully cleared. ^TP https://t.co/WLqjuozvSs — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 14, 2023