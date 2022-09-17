Traffic is at a standstill at Spaghetti Junction in Auckland after a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Nigel Horrocks

Traffic is at a standstill at Spaghetti Junction in Auckland after a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Nigel Horrocks

Auckland motorists are being warned of long delays after a serious crash on the Harbour Bridge early this morning.

Traffic congestion continues to build and as of about 11am, is causing northbound delays back to the Gillies Ave on-ramp in central Auckland.

Road authorities said at 10.55am the Police Serious Crash Unit remained at the scene, carrying out investigations.

"Please allow extra time for your journey."

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency website shows as of 11.18am, it is taking up to an hour and 15 minutes to travel from Manukau to Albany via State Highway 1, Auckland Harbour Bridge.

That journey takes about 24 minutes in free-flowing traffic.

UPDATE 10:55AM

SCU continues investigating this crash, while the northbound clip-on remains CLOSED. Current northbound DELAYS are back to Gillies Ave on-ramp. Please allow extra time for your journey. ^AP https://t.co/GpPlc5RmEa — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 17, 2022

From City to Silverdale, it is 34 minutes compared with the usual 20 minutes. Those travelling from the city centre to Helensville via SH18 and SH1 can expect a journey closer to 48 minutes than the usual 36 minutes.

Police earlier confirmed four people had been injured - one seriously - in a multiple vehicle crash on the Harbour Bridge.

Emergency services were responding to the incident after reports of a collision about 8.45am.

Traffic around the Auckland city centre motorways is crawling after a crash on the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Nigel Horrocks

At Westhaven about 11am, a member of the public described the traffic as "horrendous".

The queue was the length of the marina; stretching about 1km, he said.

"Traffic [is] only just moving on the bridge, northbound."

Traffic at Westhaven about 11am after an earlier crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Supplied

Four people injured - one seriously

Police said of the four people injured, one has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. The other three have moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported at 8.50am the left northbound lane was blocked because of the crash. Multiple vehicles were involved, NZTA said.

"Please pass with care and follow directions by emergency services."

The latest update, at 9.10am, is advising motorists in the area that the northbound clip-on at SH1 Auckland Harbour Bridge is closed.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area and consider using an alternate route.