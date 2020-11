The crash is in the northbound lane. Image / NZTA

Motorists heading north on Auckland's Harbour Bridge are facing delays after a crash.

The crash in the right northbound lane just before 9.45am and took 20 minutes to clear.

As a result traffic is backing up through Spaghetti Junction and at St Mary's Bay.

UPDATE 10:00AM

This crash now cleared. Expect delays through Spaghetti Jctn & St Marys Bay to start to ease. ^TPhttps://t.co/apNc0LzvBs — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 18, 2020

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, NORTHBOUND - 9:45AM

A crash is blocking the right lane (lane 3 of 3) northbound on the Harbour Bridge. Pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/BaTsT5mA2Q — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 18, 2020

Motorists are being advised to pass with care and expect delays.

