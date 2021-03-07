Auckland traffic: Harbour Bridge crash causing delays for southbound motorists

The two-car prang is likely to cause delays for those heading south over the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 12.30pm onwards. Photo / NZTA

A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays for southbound commuters.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash was currently blocking the far left of the southbound lanes.

The agency tweeted that the crash happened at 12.25pm and asked motorists to pass the scene with care.

Delays should also be expected.

The crash was cleared 10 minutes later but a police spokesperson said motorists can expect delays as the backlog clears.

There were no reports of serious injury.