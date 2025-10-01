New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) earlier said an “incident” on Upper Harbour Bridge shortly after 7pm had blocked both westbound lanes.
“Drive with care to pass and expect delays.”
In an update around 8.30am, NZTA said the incident had been cleared, but advised motorists to allow extra time for delays in the area to ease.
An image of the accident shows a long line of vehicles stopped on the stretch of motorway, with some commuters even opening their doors as they wait for the congestion to clear.
Police confirmed no other vehicles were involved or damaged and no injuries had been reported.