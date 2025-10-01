Advertisement
Auckland traffic gridlocked after digger falls off truck, blocks lane on Upper Harbour Motorway

A crash on Auckland's Upper Harbour Bridge has blocked two westbound lanes, causing morning commuter chaos. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

A stretch of Auckland motorway has been gridlocked during the peak morning commute after a small digger fell off a truck.

A police spokesperson said they were notified about 7.15am that a small digger had fallen off a truck, blocking the lefthand lane on Upper Harbour Motorway, State Highway 18.

