A crash on Auckland's Upper Harbour Bridge has blocked two westbound lanes, causing morning commuter chaos. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

A stretch of Auckland motorway has been gridlocked during the peak morning commute after a small digger fell off a truck.

A police spokesperson said they were notified about 7.15am that a small digger had fallen off a truck, blocking the lefthand lane on Upper Harbour Motorway, State Highway 18.

“Traffic is building with police advising motorists to expect delays while the digger is removed,” police said.

The lanes have since been cleared but traffic remains banked up with a long 5km queue.