A crash is causing delays on the northbound lane after the Takanini on-ramp on the Southern Motorway. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Two crashes and a fallen tree are causing long delays for motorists around the city early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to a number of incidents, including a crash that is blocking the middle northbound lane after the Takanini on-ramp on Auckland’s Southern Motorway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the crash at 6.20am.

A traffic camera shows a car sitting horizontally across at least two lanes on the motorway, with a truck just behind it. A long line of vehicles follows it.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:20AM

A crash is blocking the middle northbound lane after Takanini on-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/d92wDHrZ1t — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 22, 2023

People are told to pass with care and expect delays until the crash is cleared.

On the other side of town, a section of Upper Harbour Drive - between the Albany Highway and Greenhithe Rd - has been closed due to a fallen tree at the intersection of Upper Harbour Drive and the Albany Highway.

“Allow extra time for diversions for all traffic, including bus services,” Auckland Transport said just after 6am.

Meanwhile, a serious crash has also been reported in Blockhouse Bay, West Auckland.

PORTAGE RD & KINROSS ST, BLOCKHOUSE BAY - 6:10AM

A serious crash, with power lines affected, has Portage Rd closed btwn Golf Rd & Connaught St, while Kinross St is CLOSED btwn Portage Rd & Connell St. Diversions are in place affecting all traffic, including bus services. ^TP pic.twitter.com/aWUq244XRa — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 22, 2023

Auckland Transport alerted motorists of the situation at 6.10am saying the crash has closed a part of Portage Rd between Golf Rd and Connaught St.

Nearby Kinross St is closed between Portage Rd and Connell St.

People in the area are also advised that the crash has affected power lines, although it is not yet clear whether any outages have been reported.

“Diversions are in place affecting all traffic, including bus services,” authorities said.

