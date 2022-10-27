Auckland traffic delays: Two crashes on Southwestern Motorway prompt lane closures

Dubai company eyeing Ports of Auckland, nurses set to strike and the Government’s call for Kiwis to leave Iran in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A second crash on Auckland's southwestern motorway is causing traffic delays for rush-hour motorists this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said a crash at 8.40am had been blocking "the right southbound lane just after State Highway 20 Hillsborough Rd on-ramp".

"Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays."

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 8:40AM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane just after #SH20 Hillsborough Rd on-ramp. Pass the scene with care and be prepared for some delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/4a3T7PCi3H — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 27, 2022

Around 7am, a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Southwestern Motorway Onehunga on-road ramp caused delays to motorists and prompted lane closures.

Waka Kotahi NZTA updated all lanes were open again on the motorway just after the Neilson St off-ramp.

"Please note, emergency services remain on-site while crash clean up and vehicle recovery takes place. Expect delays until this incident can be fully cleared."

A police spokesperson had said emergency services were attending a crash on SH20, near the Onehunga on-ramp.

"Police responded to reports of the crash involving multiple vehicles around 7.04am.

A car can be seen flipped over by a truck on State Highway 20 this morning. Photo / Arnold Prasad

"It's understood at least one person has received moderate injuries," the police spokesperson said.

"One westbound lane is currently open. However, motorists are advised to expect delays and to take an alternate route where available."

UPDATE 7:35AM

Emergency services are on-site, and we hope to have all lanes reopened again shortly. Avoid the area for now or expect delays. ^MF https://t.co/uhhCDZRSoK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 27, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZTA was advising motorists to pass the scene with care and be prepared for delays.

"Emergency services are on-site, and we hope to have all lanes reopened again shortly.

"Avoid the area for now or expect delays."