The left eastbound lane near Newton Rd on the Northwestern Motorway is now an exit-only lane. Photo / Supplied

A new lane layout on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway is causing major delays this morning as commuters adjust to the changes.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said eastbound lanes between St Lukes Rd and Newton Rd have been realigned to make the left lane an exit-only lane to Newton Rd.

Around 7.30am, traffic queues spanned for nearly 20km, right back to Westgate.

Google Maps indicated motorists were facing a 30 minute delay due to congestion.

SH16 NEW LANE LAYOUT - 6:15AM

Eastbound lanes between St Lukes Rd and Newton Rd have been realigned, with the left lane now an exit-only lane to Newton Rd. Merge right for other destinations and take extra care this morning as motorists adjust to the new lane layout. ^TP pic.twitter.com/9bOcLxTKqc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 26, 2023

Motorists are advised to merge right for all other destinations.

“Take extra care this morning as motorists adjust to the new lane layout.”

The changes mean there is now only four lanes after Newton Rd exit.

Please note there are now only 4 lanes after Newton Rd exit. Left lane to SH1 Northbound, middle-left to Nelson St, middle-right to SH1 Southbound, right to continue on SH16 to Port. Merge with extra care and expect delays this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/eMWYHu7991 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 26, 2023

Waka Kotahi outlines that the left lane heads to State Highway 1 northbound, the middle-left to Nelson St, middle-right to State Highway 1 southbound and the right continues on to State Highway 16 to the Port.



