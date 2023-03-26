A new lane layout on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway is causing major delays this morning as commuters adjust to the changes.
NZTA Waka Kotahi said eastbound lanes between St Lukes Rd and Newton Rd have been realigned to make the left lane an exit-only lane to Newton Rd.
Around 7.30am, traffic queues spanned for nearly 20km, right back to Westgate.
Google Maps indicated motorists were facing a 30 minute delay due to congestion.
Motorists are advised to merge right for all other destinations.
“Take extra care this morning as motorists adjust to the new lane layout.”
The changes mean there is now only four lanes after Newton Rd exit.
Waka Kotahi outlines that the left lane heads to State Highway 1 northbound, the middle-left to Nelson St, middle-right to State Highway 1 southbound and the right continues on to State Highway 16 to the Port.