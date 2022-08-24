Two crashes are causing delays on Auckland's southern motorway early this morning .
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a crash blocked the right northbound lane just after the State Highway 1 Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp.
A notice was posted to the NZTA social media channels at 6.10am telling motorists in the area: "Pass the scene with care and expect delays."
TimeSaver Traffic said the right lane is blocked.
People planning to drive in the area are advised to use the south-western motorway instead or to delay their travel if possible.
The Northern, North-Western and South-Western Motorway are all free-flowing.
- more to come -