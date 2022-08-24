Motorists are advised of delays on Auckland's southern motorway early today. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Motorists are advised of delays on Auckland's southern motorway early today. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Two crashes are causing delays on Auckland's southern motorway early this morning .

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said a crash blocked the right northbound lane just after the State Highway 1 Te Irirangi Drive on-ramp.

A notice was posted to the NZTA social media channels at 6.10am telling motorists in the area: "Pass the scene with care and expect delays."

TimeSaver Traffic said the right lane is blocked.

People planning to drive in the area are advised to use the south-western motorway instead or to delay their travel if possible.

The Northern, North-Western and South-Western Motorway are all free-flowing.

