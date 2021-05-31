Auckland traffic: Crashes causing delays around Auckland CBD

A crash is causing delays on the Northwestern Motorway just after the Newton Rd off-ramp. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

A crash is causing delays on the Northwestern Motorway just after the Newton Rd off-ramp. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Auckland motorists are told to expect delays on the city's motorway network early this morning, as emergency services respond to at least two crashes.

A crash reported about 6.30am was blocking the middle lane on the Northwestern Motorway just after the Newton Rd off-ramp heading towards State Highway 1 south.

It was cleared about 15 minutes later.

However, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in an online alert: "Delays through the area should still be expected as emergency services attend."

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:25AM

A crash is blocking the right lane northbound on the Newmarket Viaduct, after Market Rd. Merge with care to pass and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/gqrYujp8C0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 31, 2021

Another crash is also causing delays further down that stretch of the Southern Motorway - northbound on the Newmarket Viaduct, just after Market Rd.

The incident was alerted at 6.25am and people are also being told to expect delays as a result.

North Shore traffic into CBD

Meanwhile, the Auckland Harbour Bridge was down to a 4x4 lane layout just after 6am due to a barrier machine fault.

Road authorities said the usual 5x3 lane layout would be re-opened soon, however.

"Allow extra time for citybound journeys from North Shore, this morning."