Auckland traffic: Crashes causing delays around Auckland CBD

Auckland motorists are told to expect delays on the city's motorway network early this morning, as emergency services respond to at least two crashes.
A crash reported about 6.30am was blocking the middle lane on the Northwestern Motorway just after the Newton Rd off-ramp heading towards State Highway 1 south.
It was cleared about 15 minutes later.
However, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in an online alert: "Delays through the area should still be expected as emergency services attend."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Another crash is also causing delays further down that stretch of the Southern Motorway - northbound on the Newmarket Viaduct, just after Market Rd.
The incident was alerted at 6.25am and people are also being told to expect delays as a result.
North Shore traffic into CBD
Meanwhile, the Auckland Harbour Bridge was down to a 4x4 lane layout just after 6am due to a barrier machine fault.
Read More
- Five people seriously injured after ute crashes into electric sign in Auckland - NZ Herald
- One person dead, three others injured in Glen Eden crash in Auckland - NZ Herald
- Car crashed into power pole in East Auckland - NZ Herald
- Auckland traffic: One dead after cyclist and truck crash in Parnell - NZ Herald
- Southern Motorway crashes causing delays for Auckland motorists - NZ Herald
Road authorities said the usual 5x3 lane layout would be re-opened soon, however.
"Allow extra time for citybound journeys from North Shore, this morning."