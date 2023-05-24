Auckland traffic: Crash on Southern Motorway between Market Rd, Gillies Ave

A crash has blocked part of the Southern Motorway between Market Rd and Gillies Ave. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash has blocked part of the Southern Motorway between Market Rd and Gillies Ave. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash has blocked part of one of the busiest stretches of Auckland’s motorway network this afternoon, creating a 7km tail of traffic just minutes later.

The left northbound lane on the Southern Motorway, between the Market Rd and Gillies Ave ramps is blocked due to the crash.

Waka Kotahi NZTA alerted the crash at 12.50pm and said motorists should merge to the right to pass and expect delays.

A car can be seen sitting in the left lane with its front completely crumpled, exposing its engine, and inflated airbags.

Live traffic data shows northbound traffic has backed up about 7km from the crash site in Remuera to Penrose.