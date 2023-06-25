A crash on Auckland's Northwestern motorway was reported just before 7am. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

An early morning crash is causing delays heading into the city centre from West Auckland.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported the incident just before 7am on the Northwestern motorway between Lincoln Rd and Te Atatū Rd.

“A crash is blocking the right southbound lane between Lincoln Rd and Te Atatū Rd.

“Pass with care and expect delays until cleared.”

The crash was moved clear of lanes quickly afterwards. However, motorists are still advised of possible delays to rush-hour traffic this morning.