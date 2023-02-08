A crash blocking two right lanes northbound on SH1 between Papakura and Takanini. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is causing delays early this morning, while congestion in the city centre is building due to roadworks.

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 1 that is blocking two right northbound lanes between Papakura and Takanini.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert on its social media channels at 6.45am.

Images from road cameras show an ambulance and a fire truck at the scene. It appears at a small truck is involved in the collision.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 6:45AM

A crash is blocking two right lanes northbound on #SH1 between Papakura and Takanini. Delay your journey or pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Np7RoTsgJE — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 8, 2023

Motorists are being told to delay their journey or to expect delays. Those already in the queue are urged to pass the area with care.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

Meanwhile, roadworks in the city centre are adding to delays in the early morning rush.

Motorists reported roadworks on Nelson St had resulted in long queues for those travelling into the city just after 6am.

