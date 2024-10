Traffic heading westbound on Upper Harbour Highway was backed up over 6km at 5.15pm. Photo / NZ Transport Agency

Commuters on an Auckland motorway have been advised to expect “long delays” on their commute home during rush hour this evening.

It comes as emergency services respond to a three-vehicle crash on Upper Harbour Highway - State Highway 18 - in Greenhithe, reported about 4.43pm.

A police spokesperson said no serious injuries had been reported and nobody was trapped.

“One lane of the Upper Harbour Highway westbound is blocked, and motorists are advised to expect delays,” police said.