A crash is blocking the two right southbound lanes between Onewa Rd and the Harbour Bridge. Photo / NZTA.

Aucklanders commuters are facing a chaotic morning after two separate highways leading into the central city have been majorly disrupted by crashes.

A crash on Auckland’s South-Western motorway has forced the full closure of all lanes heading towards the city between Neilson St in Onehunga and Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough.

City-bound traffic is also affected on the North Shore because of a a two-truck collision just before the harbour bridge which is blocking two lanes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the lanes on SH20 are expected to be closed “for some time” this morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred between the Onehunga Harbour Rd on-ramp and the Queenstown Rd off-ramp at around 5am.