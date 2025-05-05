Advertisement
Updated

Auckland traffic chaos: Separate crashes block SH1 before harbour bridge and all city-bound lanes on South-Western motorway

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A crash is blocking the two right southbound lanes between Onewa Rd and the Harbour Bridge. Photo / NZTA.

Aucklanders commuters are facing a chaotic morning after two separate highways leading into the central city have been majorly disrupted by crashes.

A crash on Auckland’s South-Western motorway has forced the full closure of all lanes heading towards the city between Neilson St in Onehunga and Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough.

City-bound traffic is also affected on the North Shore because of a a two-truck collision just before the harbour bridge which is blocking two lanes.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the lanes on SH20 are expected to be closed “for some time” this morning.

The single-vehicle crash occurred between the Onehunga Harbour Rd on-ramp and the Queenstown Rd off-ramp at around 5am.

“Delay your journey, avoid this route or expect long delays in surrounding areas,” NZTA said in a social media post.

A police spokesperson also urged motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

Meanwhile, those on the North Shore heading into the city are also facing major hold-ups after a crash blocked two right southbound lanes between Onewa Rd and the Harbour Bridge.

“Merge left with care to pass and expect delays with only two lanes citybound open through this area,” NZTA said.

Police said that fortunately no injuries have been reported in the North Shore crash just before the harbour bridge.

Crews will work as quickly as possible to clear the scene, however motorists should expect delays on their commute this morning.

According to Google Maps, traffic on SH1 before the Harbour Bridge crash was backed up for about 10km.

According to the NZTA traffic dashboard, the trip from Silverdale to the city takes an hour and 42 minutes. When traffic is free-flowing, the trip takes 17 minutes.

