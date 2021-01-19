Auckland traffic: Car flips on Northern Motorway - citybound lanes blocked

A car has flipped just after the Ōnewa on-ramp on SH1 motorway. Image / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Citybound motorists are being advised to avoid Auckland's Harbour Bridge after a car flipped onto its roof.

Emergency services are responding to the crash, which is now blocking citybound lanes.

The car flipped just after the Ōnewa on-ramp.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert at 11.40am, telling motorists that the right lanes, citybound, are now blocked.

UPDATE 12:00PM

Please delay your journey south from the North Shore or consider using SH18/16 as an alternative with lanes blocked after Onewa Rd, before the Harbour Bridge. Tow services are on route. ^TPhttps://t.co/JavlXea6Bw — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 19, 2021

"Merge with extra care in passing and expect delays through this area."

A witness told the Herald she was driving in the opposite direction when she saw a vehicle suddenly fly into the air.

"It was full flying in the air," she said.

"I just saw it flip about three or four times in the air before landing."

The woman said she could not see what may have caused the car to flip in the first place and did not see the aftermath, as she could not stop.

"It was quite freaky ... there's going to be a big traffic jam."

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance was called to the scene at 11.39am after reports of a motorvehicle accident.

One person had been treated in a moderate condition and is being taken to Auckland City Hospital.