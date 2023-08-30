Auckland’s buses are facing over hour-long delays and commuters have been stuck in kilometres of bumper-to-bumper traffic due to a crash on the approach to the harbour bridge.
Congestion has backed up more than 13km from the harbour bridge, through Spaghetti Junction and onto the Southern Motorway to Mt Wellington, making for a crawl northbound for the evening commute.
Southbound traffic on the Southern Motorway is no better, heavy from Papatoetoe to the bridge - making for an 18km backlog.
Auckland Transport (AT) said some bus services were delayed up to 65 minutes and it was affecting routes in all parts of the city.
“The most affected areas [are] in Central and South Auckland,” the transport board said.
The crash behind the traffic happened at 5.45pm and blocked two left northbound lanes on the Northern Motorway just after the Fanshawe St on-ramp.
Waka Kotahi NZTA has told motorists to pass the crash with care and expect delays.
AT said buses were delayed due to the congestion and passengers should check the “Live Departures” option on the AT Mobile app.