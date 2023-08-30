A crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway on the approach to the harbour bridge, just after the Fanshawe St on-ramp, has caused huge traffic jams during the evening commute. Photo / Supplied

Auckland’s buses are facing over hour-long delays and commuters have been stuck in kilometres of bumper-to-bumper traffic due to a crash on the approach to the harbour bridge.

Congestion has backed up more than 13km from the harbour bridge, through Spaghetti Junction and onto the Southern Motorway to Mt Wellington, making for a crawl northbound for the evening commute.

Bus delays are increasing across Auckland, due to the heavy congestion at various locations around the city. Delays are now up to 65 minute for some services.

This is continuing to affect all parts of the city, with the most affected areas in Central and South Auckland. https://t.co/vBjAPxyU58 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) August 30, 2023

Southbound traffic on the Southern Motorway is no better, heavy from Papatoetoe to the bridge - making for an 18km backlog.

Auckland Transport (AT) said some bus services were delayed up to 65 minutes and it was affecting routes in all parts of the city.

Northbound traffic has backed up more than 13km from the Auckland Harbour Bridge to Mt Wellington after a crash during Wednesday's evening commute. Photo / Google

“The most affected areas [are] in Central and South Auckland,” the transport board said.

The crash behind the traffic happened at 5.45pm and blocked two left northbound lanes on the Northern Motorway just after the Fanshawe St on-ramp.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 5:45PM

A crash is blocking the two left lanes northbound just after Fanshawe St on-ramp. Pass with extra care and expect delays. ^MS pic.twitter.com/GI04miXtUj — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 30, 2023

Waka Kotahi NZTA has told motorists to pass the crash with care and expect delays.

AT said buses were delayed due to the congestion and passengers should check the “Live Departures” option on the AT Mobile app.



