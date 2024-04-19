Train services around Auckland are facing delays or cancellations this afternoon. File Photo / Sarah Ivey

Auckland train services are either delayed or being cancelled because of “track and system issues”.

Auckland Transport issued an initial alert via its social media pages just before 1pm.

Buses are being brought in to service some routes and passengers are being told that buses will be accepting train tickets this afternoon because of the issues.

The Onehunga Line is suspended until further notice. The Western Line is suspended between Newmarket and Waitematā (Britomart) Station.

The Eastern Line is now running between Manukau and The Strand instead of Manukau and Waitematā (Britomart).

The Southern, Eastern and Western Lines are all due to run on a 20-minute frequency during the evening peak time.

Two Kiwi coach buses will run between Newmarket and Britomart, starting about 2pm.

- More to come -