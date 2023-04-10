Auckland Civil Defence has begun assessing properties in East Tamaki damaged by last night’s tornado and is warning of the potential for more tornadoes to strike the city over the next few days.

The agency has already assessed 60-70 houses, with 12 having been yellow-stickered while the rest have been white-stickered.

No properties had been red-stickered, or assessed as uninhabitable.

Group controller Mace Ward said staff had been surveying the extent of the damage caused by the tornado, co-ordinating building assessments and clean-up efforts.

“While the final number of properties affected last night is still being collated, it is clear that much of the damage is concentrated in a narrow strip, running from the Pakuranga Golf Club, southeast to Barry Curtis Park in Flat Bush,” he said.

“There are two main areas of damage – a pocket in Golflands and a longer swath from the Greenmount Park area to Barry Curtis Park.”

Areas damaged by the East Tamaki tornado.

“Many property owners and residents will still have a clean-up effort in front of them, so we ask people to avoid any unnecessary travel to the area,” Ward said.

Householders should take photographs of damage and contact their insurers before starting any clean-up work. Many insurers offer online and after-hours claims services, too.

A Civil Defence Centre set up last night for displaced residents at Howick Leisure Centre would close at 5pm today.

“While it has been important to provide somewhere for people to seek shelter or assistance, the centre has experienced very low demand – welcoming only three households requesting information,” Ward said.

“This is pleasing, as it tells us that people have been supported by whānau and friends, and that damage to property hasn’t displaced many residents.”

East Tamaki residents were hit by a freak tornado just after 9pm which brought down trees and damaged houses.

Shenay Hamer, 29, was sitting on her bed looking at her phone when she heard “the loudest, scariest noise” coming out of nowhere.

“It sounded like a tsunami had hit our house. What followed were sounds of an explosion,” she said.

Chapel Rd resident Shenay Hamer said the noise of the East Auckland tornado hitting her house sounded like an explosion. Photo / Michael Craig

Hamer’s immediate thoughts were for the safety of her two children, aged three and eight months.

“They just slept through it, but for us who were awake, it’s a living nightmare,” Hamer said.

Tiles from the roof of every room in her rented property on Chapel Rd were damaged by the tornado.

“Thank God it’s not raining today, but now we just have to get everything out of the house… and find a place to stay,” she said.

Her neighbour Manpreet Brar said it was devastating to see the damage in East Tamaki and Flat Bush this morning.

Manpreet Brar said assessing the damage after the tornado on Chapel Rd was heartbreaking. Photo / Michael Craig

“It’s a scary scene here in the neighbourhood. People are heartbroken seeing the condition of their houses and roofs. You can sense the fear factor upon having a look at the damage.”

Brar said his Rottweiler and American bulldog sensed something was wrong before the tornado hit.

“They were howling and barking - never seen them panic like that,” Brar said

As Brar was trying to calm the dogs down, he heard a loud explosion.

“I thought it was a car smashing into the house or something. We rushed out and couldn’t believe what we saw,” he said.

People clean up on Chapel Rd, East Tamaki after a tornado hit the area on April 9, 2023. Photo / Michael Craig

“Trees everywhere on the street were uprooted, fences were down, and this morning, I could see from my bedroom that the roofs from most of my neighbours’ houses were badly damaged.”

He said neighbours had been helping each other clean up since last night.

Damage to Chapel Rd, East Tamaki after a tornado hit Auckland's eastern suburbs on April 9.

Authorities received more than 50 calls about damage from the tornado.

Auckland Council’s own council request for service process logged around 10 jobs, largely for tree and debris clearance.

The Parks and Community Facilities team and contractors are in the area today continuing clean-up efforts on public land, while its Solid Waste team is also assessing the area today and will advise on waste removal solutions in the coming days.

⚡ From 6pm yesterday to 6am this morning, 14,002 lightning strikes were recorded, 694 over land



📊 The top 3 regions for lightning activity were Waikato (228 strikes), Nelson/Tasman (149 strikes), and Bay of Plenty (110 strikes)



⛈ More on the way today from the Tasman Sea pic.twitter.com/kXNfJPCZP5 — MetService (@MetService) April 9, 2023

Sophie Corbett told the Herald the tornado struck while she was in a car.

Many homes in East Auckland have had damage to their roofs. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Corbett and her friend had travelled back from Ōhakune on Sunday, and were passing through East Tamaki about 9.30pm along Ti Irirangi Drive.

”We were just passing by [the] Kellaway Drive reserve area when the tornado hit us. Strong swirling winds and flying tree debris hit us, lifting the car slightly and swerving us from side to side.”

Corbett said the terrifying experience lasted about 30 seconds.

Residents survey the damage after a tornado struck East Tamaki and nearby suburbs. Photo / Alanna Santoso

Manpreet Brar, who lives on Chapel Rd in East Tamaki, said: “It started off with a big bang. [Our] dog kennel turned upside down.

“Big trees are down, palm trees are down, my neighbour has one palm tree leaning on the house. Major blocks of roof tiles are down. Most of the houses are missing roof tiles.

“There are no fences remaining on the houses we can see.”

Another resident said there was “massive damage” from the tornado. Roofs had been blown off in the fierce wind and fences “blown away”, they said.

MetService forecaster Hordur Thordarson on Sunday told the Herald “quite a line of active showers went through there just now” with the potential to trigger a tornado.

Damage to Erne Cres in East Tamaki after a tornado struck on Sunday night. Photo / Alanna Santoso

Auckland Civil Defence said the next few days look likely to bring more unsettled weather to the Auckland region.

People should stay up to date with MetService forecasts and plan ahead, especially if travelling after the holiday weekend or making school holiday plans.

“There is also a possibility of more tornado conditions but, as always, it is hard to pick where the greatest risk is and almost impossible to predict where a tornado might appear.”

Civil Defence’s advice for any caught up in a tornado: