The ferry service is launching on October 24. Photo / Facebook

The Auckland to Coromandel ferry service is set to return this summer after a three-year hiatus.

The ferry service, launching on October 24, is a two-hour scenic cruise through the Hauraki Gulf.

“We are excited to add this new destination to our schedule and connect Auckland and the Coromandel region. It is the next step in expanding our service on the Hauraki Gulf,” Explore Group managing director William Goodfellow said.

In 2022, Fullers 360 suspended the ferry because of severe staff shortages.

The new ferry service would cost $135 for an adult and $67.50 for a child.