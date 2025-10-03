Thunderstorms and showers are expected across New Zealand with gusts of up to 90km/h in some places.

The wet weather from Friday is expected to stick around for much of the weekend and could turn heavier, with most of the North Island at risk of thunderstorms in the morning, including Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki and Bay of Plenty.

Heavy rain up to 25mm/h is predicted to hit Auckland alongside 90km/h gusts.

The risk of thunderstorms and strong gusts stays around the Auckland area into the afternoon and evening, but the rain is expected to ease to a maximum of 20mm/h.

MetService said an unstable air mass will move on to the country and bring with it a moderate risk of thunderstorms to Northland, Taranaki, the Tasman District and northern Buller, which could receive hail of up to 15mm in diameter.