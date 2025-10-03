Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland thunderstorms forecast with 90km/h winds and heavy rain

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Mmathapelo Makgabutlane MetService Meteorological on this weekend's weather forecast.

Thunderstorms and showers are expected across New Zealand with gusts of up to 90km/h in some places.

The wet weather from Friday is expected to stick around for much of the weekend and could turn heavier, with most of the North Island at risk of thunderstorms in the morning, including

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save