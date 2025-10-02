Advertisement
Auckland thunderstorms and hail forecast to hit during final days of school holidays

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: October 2, 2025. Video / MetService

Fast-approaching Auckland thunderstorms and active weather are set to wreak havoc for the remainder of the school holidays.

Squally thunderstorms and hail with localised heavy falls are expected to kick off for Auckland and Northland from tomorrow evening.

A bout of rain is passing over the country today, with just

