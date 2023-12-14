Teens aged 13, 14 and 15 are now facing charges for allegedly fleeing from police in stolen cars.

Four teenagers fleeing from police in stolen cars in Auckland have been arrested after their vehicles hit road spikes, officers say.

Two teens aged 14 and 15 are now facing charges and two 13-year-olds have been referred to youth aid after reports came through of the group allegedly trying to steal a motorbike in Hobsonville Pt at around 2.30am, Inspector Jason Edwards said.

“Police have then observed two stolen vehicles travelling in a convoy and called for additional units and Eagle to assist,” Edwards said.

He said police cars did not pursue but instead kept the Eagle helicopter observing overhead while officers got into position to lay road spikes.

One of the stolen cars was then abandoned on Moire Rd in Massey, Edwards said.

The helicopter then “continued to follow the other vehicle, which was driving at excessive speeds through Massey, Swanson and Henderson before being successfully spiked” on Vitasovich Ave in Henderson.

The car then continued driving with flat tyres into Massey, where it was abandoned on Huruhuru St, Edwards said.

“The offenders have fled through several properties before being taken into custody without incident,” he said.





“This is another example of great police work in holding offenders to account while keeping our community safe.

“I’d like to acknowledge the excellent work by the various police teams involved in responding to this incident.”