Two teenagers have been arrested after they were allegedly caught in a stolen car and fled police, crashing into a car and driving on the wrong side of a motorway.

It began when police tried to pull over a stolen car in Auckland’s Newmarket about 5.40pm on Sunday.

Police had received reports the car was being driven at an “excessive speed” on Mortimer Pass, a spokeswoman said.

Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, the Auckland City central area commander, said the driver didn’t stop but police did not pursue him.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the car driving onto the Northwestern Motorway from Lincoln Rd, Henderson, where it drove on the wrong side.

The fleeing driver then struck another car driving on the motorway and continued driving west.

Then one of the car’s tyres blew out and those inside abandoned it in Rātā Rd at Whenuapai.

Tetzlaff said officers then arrested the two teenagers.

“It is incredibly lucky no one was injured,” he said.

A 19-year-old man was put before the Auckland District Court today facing charges of failing to stop, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and reckless driving. Police also arrested a 14-year-old.

Five teens flee police on New Year’s Day

Five teenagers were arrested after two dangerous driving incidents in South Auckland where drivers allegedly stole vehicles and fled from police, running red lights.

In one incident, a group of teenagers aged 13-16 were arrested after police tracked their attempted evasion from Takanini to Waterview.

It began when police spotted a car without its headlights on and with a broken light about 11.35pm on Monday.

Officers tried to pull the driver over, but they fled at high speed, Inspector Joe Hunter said.

The police Eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle being driven along State Highway 20, the Southwestern Motorway.

Hunter said police spiked the car just before the Waterview Tunnel, and it came to a stop after it exited on the other side and police arrested the group.

The other incident, which began when officers in Manurewa spotted a stolen vehicle, resulted in an 18-year-old being arrested and charged with a range of driving offences.

Hunter, the area commander for Counties Manukau South, said the car sped away when the driver noticed police.

Police spiked the car in Roscommon Rd in Wiri and two of the car’s tyres blew out.

However, the driver continued to flee towards Māngere Bridge, where the car’s tyres were spiked again, in Wallace Rd.

Still, the driver continued on to the Southwestern Motorway at Kirkbride Rd and headed north before breaking down.

Officers then arrested the driver.



