Police are asking for the public’s help finding Louie, who has been reported missing from the North Shore area. Photo / NZ Police

A desperate plea has been issued after a teenager vanished from a suburb on Auckland’s North Shore 11 days ago.

The 16-year-old was last seen on July 27 in the Unsworth Heights area, police said.

Police and Louie’s family have concerns for his welfare and would like to find him as soon as possible.

Police said if you have seen Louie or have information that might help find him, please call 111 and quote reference number 250730/7761.