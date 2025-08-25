When the matter went to court, it was revealed Abera had worked more than 16 hours on June 17, then 14 hours and 39 minutes the next day.
Because he holds a transport service licence, he was required to wait at least 10 hours before resuming work on June 19, the day of the crash, but he only waited eight hours and 39 minutes.
Abera then worked another eight hours and 43 minutes, and had dropped his last passenger off moments before the fatal crash.
At sentencing, Judge Belinda Pidwell found that Abera was suffering from fatigue and had not taken the required breaks from driving.
“This was not an accident without cause, and this was not a momentary lapse of inattention,” Judge Pidwell said.
“This was a decision to drive outside of the boundaries of his permitted licence, those boundaries specifically imposed by law to prevent exactly what has happened on this occasion, namely driver fatigue causing harm.”
Abera offered to pay $10,000 to McEwen’s family, which was ordered. And he was ordered to additionally pay $10,000 in reparation to the driver of the other vehicle he crashed into, whose car was written off.
‘A poor piece of driving’
Recently, Abera took an appeal to the High Court, challenging the length of his disqualification and the amount of reparation.
Abera’s legal counsel said his client’s offending sat at the lower end of the scale.
He argued Abera had put his car in the wrong gear and described it as a momentary lapse in judgment.
“He’s a law-abiding citizen, he just worked too long and made a terrible mistake, which he recognises.”
Hamlin stressed that the appeal against his sentence was so Abera could keep providing for his family and to sort out the issue of reparation.
“He wanted to pay the money to the family, but it didn’t turn out that way,” He said.
Floral tributes and posters were laid at the scene on New North Rd where McEwen died shortly after the incident.
An obituary for McEwen said he was a beloved son, brother, uncle, friend and dad to his dog Benny.
Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū, covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.