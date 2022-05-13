Auckland stabbing: Man seriously injured in late-night incident

A man was rushed to hospital on Friday night with serious stab wounds after an incident at a New Lynn house. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man was rushed to hospital on Friday night with serious stab wounds after an incident at a New Lynn house. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man has suffered serious stab wounds after an incident at a house in West Auckland late last night.

Emergency services responded to an incident in a home on Gardner Ave, New Lynn, around 11.30pm on Friday.

A police spokesperson said police were dispatched after "receiving information" that a person had been stabbed there.

"An injured man was located by police at the property and taken to hospital with serious injuries," the spokesperson said.

Emergency services at the scene of the stabbing late on Friday night in New Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police confirmed they had arrested a 47-year-old man in relation to the incident "soon after".

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, driving in a dangerous manner and failing to stop when followed by red/blue flashing lights.

He is due to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.