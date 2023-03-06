Auckland Southwestern Motorway death: Kidnap accused Jovan Pora seeks bail

A person has died following an incident on the South Western Motorway about 3.20am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A man accused of a fatal Boxing Day kidnapping of a young woman in Auckland was back in court on Tuesday seeking bail while he awaits trial.

Jovan Aroha Zachariah Pora, 20, sought bail at a hearing before Justice Geoffrey Venning at the Auckland High Court on Tuesday morning, represented by defence lawyer Vivienne Feyen.

Feyen earlier entered pleas not guilty on his behalf to charges of manslaughter, kidnapping, refusing an officer’s request to give blood and driving while unlicensed.

Under the Bail Act, only the barest details of bail hearings can be reported, including the identity of the defendant, the charges and the conditions of bail if granted. Arguments for and against bail cannot be reported.

Friends, family and supporters of both the defendant and the victim packed the public gallery of the small courtroom during the hearing.

Whānau of the victim, whose name and identifying details are suppressed, wore black T-shirts with her photo and a message calling for justice.

Feyen sought electronically monitored (EM) bail for Pora. EM bail allows round-the-clock tracking of the defendant via ankle bracelet monitor.

Justice Venning reserved his decision on Tuesday morning. It is expected to be released in writing in the next day or two.

Pora was arrested on December 26 after police found a crashed car with the young woman inside when they were called to State Highway 20 around 3.20am.

The woman was dead when she was found in the car. Her name and any identifying details are suppressed by court order.

Kidnap accused Jovan Pora returns to Manukau District Court after being charged with manslaughter as well. Photo / Dean Purcell

The vehicle had come to a stop facing the wrong way on the motorway. It had moderate damage to the front, a witness said at the time.

He made a brief but tense appearance last month in Manukau District Court, during which security swarmed in and separated the two families. Yelling in the courtroom spilt out into the hallway, with some people being held back.

“Love you, son!” one woman had yelled in the courtroom, prompting others to start yelling, “Murderer!”