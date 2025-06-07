A classic model Land Rover spews out dark grey smoke on the Southwestern Motorway. Photo / Supplied

Bright orange flames burned on the tyres and more smoke poured from the bonnet.

“It was hectic,” the witness said.

“We drove past pretty quickly. They had a fire extinguisher and were keeping each other safe. It was a tad scary, the car sounded like it would blow.”

The New Zealand Transport Agency said motorists should pass with extra care and expect delays.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 4:20pm

Due to a car fire, the southbound left lane is BLOCKED after Massey Rd interchange. Pass with extra care and expect delays. ^SG pic.twitter.com/U8f1w2Gqt3 — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) June 7, 2025

Live traffic data on Google showed the fire had caused a backlog for 7km northbound to the motorway interchange with SH1, and 6km southbound to Māngere Bridge.

Police were called to the fire about 4.15pm, a spokeswoman said.

“A vehicle had pulled over to the shoulder, described as just south of the Middlemore exit, and appeared to have been smoking underneath it.”

Fire and Emergency NZ told the Herald they were called to the fire at 4.09pm.

Firefighters had since extinguished the fire and left the scene with police.

Two fire trucks responded to the fire, a spokesman said.

