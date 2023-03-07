The burning truck on the Southern Motorway. Photo / Steven Shortt of ShorttDrift

Homes have been evacuated and a section of Auckland’s southern motorway is closed as an explosive truck fire sent flying projectiles into nearby properties.

Fire crews have been working to contain the burning chemical truck after the blaze broke out just north of the northbound Papakura on-ramp, just before 3am.

Resident Steven Shortt said he was woken by several explosions.

“The truck was on fire outside our house. It started with the rear carriage. Within 10 minutes the whole rear carriage had gone. About 15, 20 minutes later, the whole front carriage was on fire.

“We grabbed the dogs and animals, went across the road and watched the explosions and fires from a safer distance. Some of those explosions were well above power lines.

“Some of the explosions were massive... flying fire. Projectiles were getting thrown into our front lawn. Cars are covered in ash across the whole front. There were burning embers across our front lawn.

“I’ve never in my life seen anything like that before. The whole upstairs of the house is hot as against the windows.

"The explosions you could feel from across the road, the heat and the impact. It was like a war scene."





Twelve fire crews have been at the scene. The blaze has been contained to the truck, and there are no reports of injuries.

A Shelter In Place notification has been issued for homes on Harbourside Drive, adjacent to the motorway, with residents being advised to remain inside their homes.

Fire and Emergency has evacuated some homes near the fire, with assistance from police.

The Southern Motorway remains closed northbound, through the area, until further notice.

