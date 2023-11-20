Auckland shop hit by ram raiders in third burglary this year

Fog cannons were deployed at the Chartwell Food Centre following a ram raid overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Fog cannons were deployed at the Chartwell Food Centre following a ram raid overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A shop that was ram raided last night has been hit for the third time this year, with police still looking for the culprits.

Police attended a ram raid overnight at Chartwell Food Centre on Chartwell Ave, Glenfield, at 2.43 am.

Photos from the scene show a metal grill covering the shopfront, but the burglars still managed to smash their way into the store - the third time this year the shop had been targeted, the owner said.

A stolen vehicle was abandoned at the scene and has since been towed.

Police said in a statement their investigations were continuing.

“The premise was fitted with fog cannons which were activated and the offenders fled prior to Police arrival.

“Police are working with the property owners to determine whether anything was taken.

“The vehicle used was left at the scene and has since been towed for forensic inquiries.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police on 105, quoting job P056795295, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.