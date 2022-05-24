Police investigating inside a block of unit on Segar Ave, Mount Albert following another overnight shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police responded to shootings at two more Auckland suburbs overnight, after a night of mayhem around the city.

Five incidents were reported by late last night in suburbs Papatoetoe, Otara, Flat Bush, Papakura and Te Atatū in West Auckland.

The shootings happened between about 6.40pm and 9.20pm.

Two further suburbs have been added to the list early this morning after reports of shots fired on a street in Mt Albert and at Rathgar Rd in Henderson, West Auckland.

Police were called to a property on Rathgar Rd after reports of gunshots in the area about 11.20pm.

A police car was seen on the street blocking a long driveway that led to a number of homes. It is not known whether anyone was injured.

Police were also sent out to an incident on Segar Ave, in Mt Albert.

Officers could be seen inside a block of unit on the street; speaking to neighbours - one of whom could be seen pointing as they spoke with police.

