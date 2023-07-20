Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland shooting: Queen St workers tell of gunman’s attack that left three dead

Cherie Howie
By
8 mins to read
The sound of shots being fired was caught on video as the incident unfolded in Auckland CBD. Video / Kent Harrison.

They met on the stairwell.

Going up, a man in dark clothes holding a pump-action shotgun.

Going down, workers who thought they were evacuating the downtown Auckland office building they were refurbishing because a fire

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand