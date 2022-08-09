Armed police on Fulljames Ave in Mount Roskill following a firearms-related incident. Video / Hayden Woodward

Neighbours fled their homes in terror after shots rang out and a car was heard racing away in an overnight shooting at a Mt Roskill home that has left a woman badly injured.

Emergency services were called to a house on Fulljames Ave after a report that a person had suffered a single gunshot wound about 3.10am.

This morning relatives of the 34-year-old mother had travelled from Hamilton and told the Herald the woman was in a critical condition and currently undergoing surgery.

Hanan Omar lives in the house adjoining the victim's and said what she heard last night was very frightening and forced the family of four to flee.

"We are really sorry for what happened last night. It woke us all up.

"It was too scary. As soon as I heard the shots I put my hands on my ear. There were two shots."

Omar said the neighbourhood had problems with boy racers, however they never seemed to come down their street.

"I'm shaken and scared the government needs to sort out guns.

"It never happened before this is the first time."

Another neighbour who had lived in the street for 20 years said she had never heard anything like last night before.

"I heard the loud noise of car, it woke me from my deep sleep. At first I thought it's maybe boy racers but then the tragedy happened.

"We have never had a problem with boy racers before. This area is safe.

"Now it has made us feel unsafe even I have a son who comes home late at night from work."

This morning police were appealing to the public for help after the shooting.

Police say they believed an airgun was used.

One person was taken to hospital. Police said this morning that the victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A person is taken away in an ambulance after an alleged shooting in Mt Roskill, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A police spokeswoman said inquiries are under way to establish the wider circumstances of the incident.

They are also asking the public for help - calling on anyone who may have information that may help their investigations to contact Police immediately.

A witness said a woman was put on to a stretcher and taken away in the ambulance at about 3.40am.

Several police officers - some armed - stayed outside the address, the witness said.

Can you help? Call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111