New Zealand

Auckland shooting: Person shot at a property in Mt Roskill

Armed police on Fulljames Ave in Mount Roskill following a firearms-related incident. Video / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

Police are investigating after a person was shot at a house in Auckland overnight.

Officers were called to an incident in the suburb of Mt Roskill at about 3.15am.

It is understood the victim suffered serious injuries in the firearms incident.

A person is taken away in an ambulance after an alleged shooting in Mt Roskill, Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward
A St John ambulance could be seen outside the property.

A witness said a woman was put on to a stretcher and taken away in the ambulance at about 3.40am.

Several police officers, some armed, stayed outside the address.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet known and police have been approached for more information.